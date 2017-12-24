Floyd Mayweather Calls Out Kobe Bryant, Issues High-Stakes Challenge

Floyd Mayweather Jr. says he’s retired, but it appears the legendary boxer can’t stay away from competition … or making money.

Kobe Bryant took to Instagram on Friday to promote his upcoming documentary, “Dear Basketball.” And instead of reacting to the Black Mamba’s upcoming project, Mayweather issued a challenge to the Los Angeles Lakers great, with a hefty sum of cash on the line.

While Money never has lacked self-confidence, he might be biting off a little more than he can chew on this one.

First off, the glaring height difference would make this one-on-one matchup absolutely hilarious. Mayweather stands at an average 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, while Bryant towers over him with his 6-foot-6, 210-pound frame.

So yeah, it probably would be wise of Mayweather to stay off the basketball court. However, if he’s really itching to try his hand at a new sport, jumping in the octagon for a UFC fight would be quite the spectacle.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images