Forechecking, Quality Passing Gets Bruins On Board Quickly Vs. Coyotes

All it took was 15 seconds for Brad Marchand to get on the board for the Boston Bruins in their 6-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at TD Garden.

After a nice forecheck by the Bruins, David Pastrnak connected with Marchand on a dot-to-dot pass, with Marchand finishing before ‘Yotes goalie Scott Wedgewood could get across his crease.

For NESN’s Andy Brickley’s breakdown of the Bruins’ offense, watch the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images.