Former Patriot Sebastian Vollmer Explains Why Tom Brady Excels In Crunch Time

Sebastian Vollmer has seen it all from Tom Brady.

The recently retired offensive lineman played in 88 games with the New England Patriots from 2009 to 2016, including three Super Bowls.

As a result, Vollmer wasn’t exactly surprised to see Brady lead the Patriots to a comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15. New England always seems to rise to the occasion when the pressure is on, which Vollmer believes stems from Bill Belichick and the coaching staff.

