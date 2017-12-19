Hawks Fan Projectile Vomits While Sitting Behind Team’s Bench

Let’s hope the Atlanta Hawks remain committed to their fans in sickness and health.

An Atlanta supporter appeared to projectile vomit Monday night at Philips Arena during the Hawks’ 110-104 win over the Miami Heat. The fan was sitting just behind the Hawks’ bench when she hurled, and cameras managed to catch the start of her vomiting episode.

Can’t tell if this is her reaction to seeing the HEAT cap situation or Hawks basketball in general. pic.twitter.com/wOcOSLgVY2 — Santhony Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) December 19, 2017

It’s useless to speculate what caused the woman to puke so forcefully, but some Twitter users have tried anyway.

GROSS! Atlanta Hawks Fan Had One Too Many Beers & Vomited Right Behind The Team Bench – Dave & Lisa https://t.co/slWqtJDQHO — Classic Rock (@MyClassicRock) December 19, 2017

Absolute repsect 4 the Hawks fan behind the bench redefining grit & playing through her v own flu game pic.twitter.com/6mttcaZTo7 — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) December 19, 2017

There are some things we’re perfectly comfortable not knowing.

