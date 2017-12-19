Hawks Fan Projectile Vomits While Sitting Behind Team’s Bench

Let’s hope the Atlanta Hawks remain committed to their fans in sickness and health.
An Atlanta supporter appeared to projectile vomit Monday night at Philips Arena during the Hawks’ 110-104 win over the Miami Heat. The fan was sitting just behind the Hawks’ bench when she hurled, and cameras managed to catch the start of her vomiting episode.
It’s useless to speculate what caused the woman to puke so forcefully, but some Twitter users have tried anyway.
There are some things we’re perfectly comfortable not knowing.
Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP