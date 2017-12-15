Hawks Fan Wins $10,000 With Ugliest Half-Court Shot You’ll Ever See

It doesn’t have to be pretty, it just has to go in — especially when there’s money on the line.

During Thursday’s game between the Detroit Pistons an the Atlanta Hawks, one lucky Atlanta Hawks fan named Norman got the opportunity to shoot a half-court shot for $10,000. And sure, we’ve seen fans drain these shots before, but none have looked as ugly while doing so as this guy:

Get money!

Here’s the in-arena call of the epic moment:

The Hawks found the perfect fan to shoot for 10K (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/ABPKfolt2f — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 15, 2017

Just an all-around hideous-looking shot from Norman.

As for the game, the Hawks lost 105-91 to the Pistons to drop to a depressing 6-22 on the season. So hey, perhaps Norman’s shot wasn’t the ugliest basketball product on the court at Philips Arena.