Here’s Why Dwyane Wade Is Wary Of Isaiah Thomas’ Return To Cavs

Dwyane Wade has been a starter for the majority of his 15-year NBA career, but the star guard fully is embracing his new role with his new team.

Wade initially served as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ starting shooting guard to start the season, but after struggling early on, he requested to come off the bench just three games into the campaign.

The move has paid off, as Wade is averaging 12.9 points per game on 48 percent shooting since taking on a reserve role Oct. 24. It’s proved to be beneficial for the Cavs as well, as the reigning Eastern Conference champions currently are riding a 12-game win streak.

While Cleveland hasn’t messed with its starting lineup amid the streak, a change likely is on the horizon, as Isaiah Thomas is expected to return to action towards the middle of the month. With a sharp-shooter like Thomas at point guard, many expected Wade to be reinserted into the starting lineup to play off of IT.

Wade has no interest in veering from his bench role, but he realizes Thomas’ return potentially could slow down his recent progress.

“I’m good where I’m at,” Wade told Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon. “The problem would only be worse when Isaiah comes back, because he’s going to need his shots. Where I am now, it’s working for me and for this team.”

The Cavaliers already have a large group of on-ball players, and the issue of spreading around the basketball won’t be made any easier upon Thomas’ return.

