Jakub Vrana, Capitals Forwards’ Speed Create Quality Scoring Chances

by on Thu, Dec 14, 2017 at 8:41PM
The Washington Capitals’ speed is a potent threat the Boston Bruins learned about early in Thursday’s game. Washington’s quick forwards created quality opportunities on offense in the first period of play as they outshot the Bruins 14-10.

Case in point, late in the first period as the Capitals went ahead 1-0 thanks to Jakub Vrana’s speed and smooth shot.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images.

