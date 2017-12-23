James Harden Rips Refs’ ‘Bull—- Calls’ After Rockets Lose To Clippers

James Harden was being a bit of a scrooge after the Houston Rockets’ 128-118 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

The Beard dropped 51 points in the losing effort, making him the first player since Kobe Bryant in 2007 to break the half-century mark in consecutive games. But after the game, Harden was focused on one thing: the officials.

Watch Harden rip the refs in the video below:

(Warning: The following video contains some NSFW language.)

Harden on the officiating: "Bullsh*t calls… I'm tired of hearing 'I made a mistake' or 'I didn't see it'. It's frustrating when you hear that as a player." pic.twitter.com/MftVzbpwUq — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) December 23, 2017

Cool hat style, James. We remember the early 2000s, too.

So why was Harden so upset?

Well, he was called for offensive fouls 49 seconds apart in the fourth quarter, with Houston looking to mount a comeback. Los Angeles turned those extra possessions into six points, effectively ending the Rockets’ chances of pulling out a victory.

Clearly frustrated, Harden pulled this stunt and got ejected:

James Harden was ejected for this 👀 pic.twitter.com/gWhBLDJQTX — Sports (@hofallsports) December 23, 2017

Still, Houston fell to just 25-6 on the season, and sit a half game behind the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors. Harden, meanwhile, offered further evidence of why he should win his first NBA Most Valuable Player award.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images