Joel Embiid Trolls Russell Westbrook After Thunder-76ers 3OT Spectacle

Another day, another instance of hilarious trash talk from Joel Embiid.

The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up wild 119-117, triple-overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday. But as entertaining as the actual play on the court was, it was the in-game and postgame trash talk that has everyone buzzing.

It all started when Embiid barked at Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony after fouling him in the fourth quarter.

Joel Embiid scores on Melo and has some words for him 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/nMm86OZP1X — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 16, 2017

Then, Embiid hilariously waved goodbye to Steven Adams after the Thunder big man fouled out in the third overtime.

Joel Embiid waves goodbye after Steven Adams fouls out 😂😂😂 (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/xaTSwtrY2W — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 16, 2017

That didn’t sit well with Russell Westbrook, who returned the favor and yelled “go home” at Embiid after picking up the win.

And Russell Westbrook returns the favor, waves goodbye to Embiid pic.twitter.com/vldP2rYcBm — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 16, 2017

That brings us to the postgame.

Embiid had the perfect response to Westbrook’s “go home” comment, and also took a solid shot at the Thunder guard’s poor efficiency.

Embiid can say whatever he wants, but the Thunder got the W, so Westbrook gets the last laugh.

Furthermore, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player recorded a 27-point, 18-rebound and 15-assist triple-double. So, despite the poor shooting performance (30 percent from the field), Westbrook has nothing to hang his head about.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images