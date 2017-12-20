Kevan Miller Makes Physical, Offensive Impact For Bruins In First Period

The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres played a scoreless first period Tuesday night, but B’s defenseman Kevan Miller provided some entertainment at both ends of the ice.

In addition to fighting Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian, Miller also fired a shot from the point that hit the right post. It was the closest the Bruins came to scoring in the opening 20 minutes.

For a breakdown of Miller’s first-period play, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images