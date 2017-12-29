Kevin Garnett Loses Control In Closing Moments Of Celtics-Rockets Game

Even in retirement, Kevin Garnett is must-see TV.

Garnett, like so many NBA fans, was floored by the epic, yet controversial finish of the Boston Celtics’ 99-98 comeback win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday. And, thankfully, cameras picked up the former Celtic’s reaction while on the set of “KG’s Area 21.”

Check this out:

ARE YOU SERIOUS?!? 😂 KG reacts to the closing moments of the @celtics 26-point comeback win over the Rockets. #KGArea21 pic.twitter.com/rCisFmmgX6 — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) December 29, 2017

For those keeping score at home, that’s a four-count for “go get the ball, young’n.”

Personally, we wish their also would’ve been a camera on Charles Barkely when the Celtics pulled out the win. The ever-opinionated TNT analyst once again ate his words after writing off the C’s.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images