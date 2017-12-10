Kobe Bryant’s Rendition Of Eagles’ Fight Song Is Predictably Intense

The plan probably was for Kobe Bryant to deliver a nice, cheerful message in support of the Philadelphia Eagles.

But Kobe Bryant doesn’t do nice and cheerful.

The NBA legend spent his entire playing career with the Los Angeles Lakers but grew up in Philly, meaning he’ll be rooting for the away team Sunday when the Eagles battle the Rams at Los Angeles Coliseum. The Eagles commissioned Bryant to deliver a rendition of their classic fight song, “Fly, Eagles Fly,” and the Black Mamba put quite a unique spin on the usually upbeat tune.

Thank you for your powerful words, Poet Bryant.

It’s also a little jarring to see Kobe in an NFL uniform — Eagles punter Donnie Jones probably is wondering what happened to his jersey — but props to the ex-Laker for showing his favorite football franchise some love.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images