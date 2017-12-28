Kyrie Irving Gives Young Fan Jersey In Touching Moment After Celtics-Hornets

Kyrie Irving might not view Christmas as a holiday, but the Boston Celtics point guard still was in the giving mood Wednesday.

Following the Celtics’ 102-91 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center, Irving spotted a young fan wearing one of his Cleveland Cavaliers jerseys courtside asking for an autograph.

The Duke product was headed for the tunnel, but turned around and removed his jersey to give to the fan who obviously already was a huge admirer of his work.

Take a look:

Well done, Kyrie.

Irving scored 21 points on 8-for-19 shooting, as the Celtics improved to 17-3 when he shoots less than 20 shots in a game.

And more importantly, Irving made this fan’s day.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images