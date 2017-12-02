Kyrie Irving ‘Not Surprised’ Celtics Are First NBA Team To 20 Wins

The Boston Celtics have exceeded expectations and then some thus far in the 2017-18 season.

The Celtics were expected to go through early-season struggles with a largely brand new roster from last season, and Gordon Hayward’s injury certainly made this idea more likely.

But Boston has done nothing but impress through the first quarter of the campaign, including a 16-game win streak. And on Saturday, the green became the first team to reach 20 wins this season with a 116-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden.

The basketball world probably wouldn’t have expected Boston to be the first to eclipse the 20-win threshold, but the team’s star player isn’t necessarily surprised. Following the win over the Suns, Kyrie Irving reacted to the victory and explained that win No. 20 is just another stepping stone in the team’s list of goals.

Here’s Irving’s review of the current state of the C’s and how they can become a “great” team, as captured by ESPN’s Chris Forsberg.

Kyrie Irving on Boston being first team to 20 wins: "I’m not necessarily surprised. I think that the surprise is coming from outside of the locker room. … We still have a long way to go to consider ourselves a great team, before anyone considers that, which we understand." pic.twitter.com/FOfB0yNuSM — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) December 2, 2017

It’s hard to disagree with anything Irving says, as the star guard understands the season isn’t won in the first two-plus months of the campaign.

However, it’s hard not to expect bigger and better things from Boston the rest of the way. Last year’s club, which finished the regular season as the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed, was 13-11 through 24 games, compared to this season’s mark of 20-4. And with the East being relatively weak, it’s not a stretch of the imagination to envision a lengthy postseason run from the Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images