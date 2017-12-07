LaVar Ball Drags On Feud With Donald Trump By Creating ‘The Trump Dunk’

Give LaVar Ball credit, he was creative this time.

Ball has spent most of the calendar year drawing attention to himself, garnering quite a bit of attention for feuding with President Donald Trump after he helped get his son LiAngelo Ball back from China following his shoplifting incident.

Things — for a beautiful moment — seemed to have quieted between the two, but out of the blue on Thursday, LaVar Ball dropped this little number.

Hats off to LaVar Ball’s social media guy, but what’s particularly odd about this is there was not really an active issue prompting this.

Most of the saga between the two has been one party trying to one-up the other, but this one comes after little reaction by Trump of late. Nevertheless, the decision to keep trying to harp on this has become a staple in LaVar Ball’s effort to keep his “Big Baller Brand” relevant while his two younger sons try to get signed to play overseas.

While the constant middle-school bickering between the two is exhausting, it’s worth reiterating again that at least this effort was somewhat creative.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images