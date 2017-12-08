LaVar Ball Explains Why Sons LiAngelo, LaMelo Will Play Overseas

LiAngelo Ball and LaMelo Ball — brothers of Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball — have signed with agent Harrison Gaines and plan to play basketball on the same team overseas, their father, LaVar Ball, told ESPN on Thursday.

The decision means neither LiAngelo, who recently left UCLA, nor LaMelo, who withdrew from Chino Hills (California) High School early in his junior season, will play college basketball. And according to LaVar, it’s all part of the family’s master plan to unite in the NBA with the Lakers.

“What went into the decision? We’re trying to get to the Lakers as quick as possible, and we can’t be sitting around doing nothing,” LaVar Ball said Thursday night in an interview with ESPN after the Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 107-104 at Wells Fargo Center. “So how about we go somewhere — I don’t care where it is — and play?”

LaVar Ball told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman earlier in the day that Gaines, who also represents Lonzo, has been dealing with various overseas clubs about LiAngelo and LaMelo. And sources told ESPN that several teams in Europe and Asia have expressed interest in the younger brothers, though it sounds like LaVar doesn’t really care where they wind up, so long as they’re playing basketball.

“I don’t care. We’ll play in Africa, we’ll play on the moon,” LaVar Ball said Thursday night. “Both of them boys are out there ballin’. We’ll make a new movie, call it ‘Ball Jam.’ “

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images