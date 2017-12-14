NBA Rumors: LeBron James Going To Lakers Next Season Is Unlikely

It might be time to quiet the LeBron James to the Los Angels Lakers conspiracy theories. For now, at least.

One of the top players in NBA history will be hitting free agency at the end of this season, and one of his rumored potential landing spots is with the Lakers. There’s a slew of reasons it’s been rumored he would head there, including that he’s been a fan of Lonzo Ball, he and his wife have toured a private high school outside of Los Angeles, and he owns mansions in the area as well.

So, when his agent, Rich Paul, sat courtside next to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss back in October, it again fueled that fire.

But at the moment, him heading to Los Angeles this summer doesn’t seem like a slam dunk, according to ESPN.

“Imagining James’ last act coming in purple and gold isn’t without basis. But as of now, it’s also a longshot, according to league sources,” wrote Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst.

There certainly is plenty of time for that to change, especially as LeBron keeps guarded about what is on his free-agent radar. But for now, this may quell some of the pervasive takes that once this season is over, he’ll pack his bags and head out west.

It also should be noted that James is enjoying another fantastic season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have won nine of their last 10 games after a slow start to the season.

Several experts still consider them the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2018 NBA Finals.

