Mark Wahlberg Reveals Real Reason Why He Left Super Bowl LI Early

New England Patriots fans have been quite spoiled the past two decades.

The Patriots have won five Super Bowl championships dating back to 2001, and they’ve been a perennial candidate to hoist the Lombardi Trophy throughout the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era.

So when New England fell into a 25-point deficit to the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, many Patriots fans couldn’t understand how the almighty Pats were struck with such misfortune. In fact, one fan no longer could bare to watch.

Mark Wahlberg, a Boston native and diehard Patriots fan, drew the attention of many when he was seen leaving NRG Stadium early. After the game, the actor revealed a sick child forced his early exit, but that’s apparently not the entire truth. In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Wahlberg explained that his eight-year-old son got himself into a tizzy as a result of the Patriots’ rough start to the contest.

“He was spitting out F-bombs and going crazy. It was bad,” Wahlberg said. “He was lying down on the carpet. He was very upset.”

The Patriots, of course, went on to pull off a historic comeback and win the game 34-28 in overtime, which made Wahlberg’s premature departure all the more noteworthy. However, it doesn’t appear his son learned any valuable lessons about not giving up hope until the final whistle sounds.

“Heck no,” Wahlberg said. “He’s a vicious sore loser. He wants the ball. He hates when his brother gets it. When he doesn’t get the ball, he goes crazy. He throws rocks.”

If the Patriots reach Super Bowl LII in Minnesota, we have a feeling the Wahlberg family will be in attendance. But if the Pats get down by double digits, they might not be long for U.S. Bank Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images