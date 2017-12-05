NBA Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Has ‘No Chance’ Of Being Drafted Next Summer

LiAngelo Ball might be a Big Baller, but that apparently won’t help him take his basketball career to the next level.

The 19-year-old guard made a bevy of headlines last month, as he and two teammates were arrested for shoplifting during UCLA’s trip to China days before the regular-season opener.

Ball never would suit up for the Bruins, though, as he was suspended from the team for the incident, and Monday, he notified the university of his intention to withdraw.

Ball’s father, the ever-boisterous LaVar Ball, appears confident in his decision to pull his son from UCLA, as he told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman that he’s “going to make him (LiAngelo) way better for the draft than UCLA ever could have.” However, it looks like not even LaVar’s massive ego will help LiAngelo reach the NBA.

In a pair of tweets following the news of LiAngelo’s withdrawal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski quite effectively put the idea of the middle Ball son getting drafted to rest. In fact, professional basketball, in general, doesn’t appear in the cards for LiAngelo.

Ex-UCLA freshman LiAngelo Ball has no chance that he'll be drafted in June — and that was true before his shoplifting incident in China. "He's not on any of our scouting lists — even the extended lists," one GM told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 4, 2017

Ball will struggle to find a serious job playing pro basketball, including the G-League. @Mike_Schmitz projected him in high school as a small-ball stretch 4-man at the mid-major college level. Would make sense for Ball to find a scholarship at a lower level and stay in school. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 4, 2017

LiAngelo wasn’t viewed as a top prospect coming out of high school, so Wojnarowski’s report doesn’t come as a huge surprise. However, he definitely could have helped his cause by playing college hoops.

There’s a good chance LiAngelo will be the only one of the three Ball sons not to reach the NBA. Lonzo was selected No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in this year’s draft, and the youngest son, LaMelo, is a high school superstar who committed to UCLA when he was 13. However, that plan very well could change following LiAngelo’s withdrawal.

But if LiAngelo miraculously reaches The Association, we might have to start taking LaVar seriously as a basketball guru.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images