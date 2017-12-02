Noel Acciari’s Great Play Leads to Ryan Spooner’s Sweet Goal Vs. Flyers

Boston Bruins center Ryan Spooner will get a lot of credit for his great first-period goal against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, and deservedly so.

But Spooner’s tally wouldn’t have been possible without a great play from Noel Acciari.

The Bruins forward demonstrated great gap control by intercepting an errant pass. He then fed the puck to a breaking Spooner, who made a sweet move on Flyers goalie Brian Elliott.

To watch NESN’s Billy Jaffe break down the impressive sequence, check out the above “Amica Coverage Cam” video, presented by Amica Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images