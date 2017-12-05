P.K. Subban, Roman Josi Lead Predators’ Lethal Defensive Unit

The Nashville Predators have been playing great hockey of late, and the play of their defenseman is a big reason for their success.

The Preds are 10-2-1 since Nov. 3.

Nashville has been buoyed by the play of defenseman P.K. Subban who has 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) entering Monday night’s game against the Boston Bruins. Nine of Subban’s 18 points have come on the power play, as his ability to press up the ice and attack on the offensive end has been a big reason for Nashville’s recent success.

To hear more on Subban, Roman Josi and the rest of the Predators, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images