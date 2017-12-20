Paul George Addresses His Commitment To Thunder Amid Team’s Rough Start

What is wrong with the Oklahoma City Thunder?

After acquiring Paul George and Carmelo Anthony in the offseason, the Thunder were expected to be one of the premier teams in the Western Conference throughout the 2017-18 campaign.

Well, things haven’t exactly gone as planned in OKC, as the team currently sits at 15-15, good for eighth place in the West. The Thunder totally have lacked chemistry, and it remains to be seen whether the team’s three stars can coexist.

It would behoove the Thunder to develop a sense of urgency, though, as this season might be the franchise’s best opportunity to make a deep postseason run in some time. George and Anthony both are free agents this summer, and a lackluster season certainly wouldn’t help convince either player to stay in OKC.

But despite the Thunder’s struggles, George has enjoyed playing with his new teammates, and it sounds like he’s not ruling anything out in his impending free agency.

“We all enjoy playing with one another,” George told Bleacher Report. “This could possibly be me being here for multiple years. But … I’m not going to just throw it in and be like, ‘No, I’m done with this.’ We’ve got a long, long, long season ahead of us. And I’m committed to that.”

Oklahoma City obviously knew the risk of trading for George, as sources tell Bleacher Report the team had “no delusions” of the star forward staying on long term. However, the Thunder reportedly have “no inclination” to trade George despite the distinct possibility of losing him for nothing in the offseason.

But if the Thunder’s struggles continue, the organization might have to re-evaluate its stance on George’s availability.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images