Performance Of David Backes In Loss To Capitals Impresses Bruce Cassidy

Although plenty went wrong for the Boston Bruins in Thursday night’s loss to the Washington Capitals, the one thing that went right for the B’s was David Backes.

The veteran had a pair of goals and was a key contributor in getting the Bruins a point in their 12th straight loss to the Capitals. And that value was not lost on head coach Bruce Cassidy, who praised Backes’ ability in games like Thursday’s against Washington.

For Cassidy’s full interview, watch the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images