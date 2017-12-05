Predators Capitalize On Bruins’ Mistake To Take First-Period Lead

The Nashville Predators jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on the Boston Bruins on Monday night thanks to an error by the B’s.

Bruins center David Krejci was caught in a bad place near the boards in Boston’s defensive zone during the first period. Krejci tried to clear the puck by bouncing it off the boards, but the puck slid right to Kyle Turris, who launched it at B’s netminder Anton Khudobin.

Khudobin made the first save, but Craig Smith was there to put the rebound past the goaltender to give Nashville the lead.

To watch the Predators capitalize on the Bruins’ mistake, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind above.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images