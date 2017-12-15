Real Madrid Vs. Gremio Prediction: Club World Cup Final Will Unfold As Expected

Here’s a safe bet: Real Madrid’s reign over the club-soccer world will continue well into 2018.

The Spanish giant will face Brazil’s Gremio at noon ET on Saturday at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup final. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. are the heavy favorites to retain the crown they won last year, especially now that Gareth Bale has returned to action from injury.

This week on the “NESN Soccer Show,” Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard preview the 2017 Club World Cup final and explain why Real Madrid is a lock to beat Gremio.

Or you can watch the entire episode here.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images