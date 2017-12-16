Bruins’ Ryan Spooner Expected To Return From Groin Injury Saturday Vs. Rangers

Boston Bruins forward Ryan Spooner has been working to shake off a nagging groin injury, and it looks like Saturday will be the day he finally returns to the lineup.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy noted after Friday’s practice that Spooner is ready to go for Saturday’s tilt against the New York Rangers, and is expected to be in the lineup. Anders Bjork, on the other hand, likely will be out of the lineup following a tough stretch.

To hear from Cassidy on the status of Spooner and Bjork, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.