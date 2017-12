The Boston Bruins will have to be ready to take on former Boston University Terrier Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Eichel is the best player on the Atlantic Division’s last-place team. He currently has 28 points in 33 games.

To hear Eichel’s former teammate, Charlie McAvoy, talk about Tuesday night’s game plan, watch the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images