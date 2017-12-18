Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Has Plan To Buy Panthers, And Athletes Want In

Some initially thought it was a joke. But Sean Combs — aka Diddy, aka Puff Daddy — has made it very clear: He wants to buy the Carolina Panthers.

Longtime Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced Sunday he is putting the team up for sale amid damning allegations of his workplace misconduct. Enter Diddy, who posted this tweet Sunday night after the news broke:

I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet! — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

But the rapper-turned-business mogul wasn’t messing around, expressing his desire to become the first African-American majority owner in NFL history.

There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history. — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

This picture was taken back in 2003. This is God’s work. It’s time!! ATTN all @NFL owners, it’s time for diversity!! It’s time for Black ownership!! The time is now. Let’s make it happen!! pic.twitter.com/zex7LTZ8mn — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

Diddy then used Instagram to lay out what he’d accomplish if given ownership of the Panthers.

To sum up: Diddy plans to immediately sign ostracized free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick and have him compete with Cam Newton for the starting job, as well as have “the best halftime shows” and play “the best selection of music” during games en route to winning “Super Bowl after Super Bowl.”

Sounds like a good plan to us.

It appears he has some supporters, too — Golden State Warriors guard and Charlotte, N.C., native Stephen Curry among them.

Kaepernick himself also expressed interest in getting involved, which would create an interesting situation if Diddy actually wanted to sign the QB to play.

I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen! https://t.co/sDR4ciciY8 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 18, 2017

It appears Diddy will need all the financial support he can get, though: The Panthers currently are valued at $1 billion, while the 48-year-old has a net worth of $820 million, according to Forbes.

