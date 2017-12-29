NESN Live

Senators’ Fredrik Claesson Suspended Two Games For Hit On Bruins’ Noel Acciari

by on Fri, Dec 29, 2017 at 6:50PM
Ottawa Senators defenseman Fredrik Claesson will be suspended two games following his illegal hit on Boston Bruins forward Noel Acciari during Wednesday night’s game at TD Garden.

Tim Schaller defended Acciari as he immediately dropped gloves to fight Claesson. Schaller said he was “just doing his job” following the Bruins’ 5-1 win over Ottawa.

To hear Bruce Cassidy’s take on the fight, check out the “NESN Live” video above, presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

