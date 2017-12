The Boston Bruins have undergone a bit of a youth movement this season, and as a result, seven B’s players have scored their first career NHL goal in 2017-18.

The most recent player to accomplish this feat was defenseman Matt Grzelcyk against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 24.

For more on the Bruins’ who’ve scored their first goal this year, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.