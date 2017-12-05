Stephen Curry Injury: Warriors Star Suffers Nasty-Looking Ankle Sprain

There’s only a handful of NBA players for whom an injury would be gasp-inducing. Stephen Curry falls into that category.

The Golden State Warriors were just one minute away from completing a 125-115 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans when Curry went for a steal near the Warriors’ bench — and turned his ankle in a way ankles aren’t supposed to turn. In the video above, Courtney Cox fills you in on everything you missed while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

ohhhh no no no no no…. Stephen Curry suffered an ankle injury… pic.twitter.com/GZ2c7NbNWw — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 5, 2017

That’s a scary injury no matter who it is, so Curry almost appeared relieved when X-rays came back negative and he was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain.

“I hadn’t done that one in a while,” Curry said after the game, via ESPN.com. “Sprained my ankle. See how it feels (Tuesday) and kind of go from there. Obviously a sucky situation, but I’ll be back.”

The two-time NBA MVP left Smoothie King Center in a walking boot on crutches, though, which can’t make Warriors fans feel good.

Steph Curry just came out of the locker room on crutches pic.twitter.com/yEbAfE46dU — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) December 5, 2017

Curry has a history of ankle injuries, too — he had surgery in 2011 to repair torn ligaments in the same right ankle and has battled numerous ankle ailments since. But the 29-year-old sounds optimistic this isn’t anything too serious.

“This is more on the concerned side,” Curry added. “I shouldn’t say that. It’s more on the — I won’t just bounce back (Tuesday) morning waking up like ‘all right, I should be whatever,’ just because of swelling. But all things considered, I should — knowing I’ve been through this before on this ankle and knowing the surgical repairs from like five, six years ago are fine — I should be able to bounce back.”

Golden State is cruising along at 19-6, so expect Curry to miss some time as the Dubs take a conservative approach to his recovery.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images