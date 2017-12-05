Stephen Curry Injury: Warriors Star Suffers Nasty-Looking Ankle Sprain

There’s only a handful of NBA players for whom an injury would be gasp-inducing. Stephen Curry falls into that category.
The Golden State Warriors were just one minute away from completing a 125-115 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans when Curry went for a steal near the Warriors’ bench — and turned his ankle in a way ankles aren’t supposed to turn. In the video above, Courtney Cox fills you in on everything you missed while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.
That’s a scary injury no matter who it is, so Curry almost appeared relieved when X-rays came back negative and he was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain.
“I hadn’t done that one in a while,” Curry said after the game, via ESPN.com. “Sprained my ankle. See how it feels (Tuesday) and kind of go from there. Obviously a sucky situation, but I’ll be back.”
The two-time NBA MVP left Smoothie King Center in a walking boot on crutches, though, which can’t make Warriors fans feel good.
Curry has a history of ankle injuries, too — he had surgery in 2011 to repair torn ligaments in the same right ankle and has battled numerous ankle ailments since. But the 29-year-old sounds optimistic this isn’t anything too serious.
“This is more on the concerned side,” Curry added. “I shouldn’t say that. It’s more on the — I won’t just bounce back (Tuesday) morning waking up like ‘all right, I should be whatever,’ just because of swelling. But all things considered, I should — knowing I’ve been through this before on this ankle and knowing the surgical repairs from like five, six years ago are fine — I should be able to bounce back.”
Golden State is cruising along at 19-6, so expect Curry to miss some time as the Dubs take a conservative approach to his recovery.
Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images
