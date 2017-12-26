Tottenham’s Harry Kane Sets Premier League Goals Record In 2017

Harry Kane entered the pantheon of goal-scoring greats in one of his final acts in 2017.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker scored a hat trick Tuesday in his team’s 5-2 Premier League win over Southampton. In doing so, Kane set a new record for most Premier League goals in a calendar year with 39, passing Alan Shearer who held the record for 22 years.

Harry Kane beating all the Premier League legends 👏 pic.twitter.com/ODD9JDuzhc — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 26, 2017

Kane celebrated the record and the victory with his teammates, sharing this photo on Twitter.

Shearer congratulated Kane on setting the Premier League’s single-year goals record at his expense.

You’ve had a magnificent 2017 @HKane. You deserve to hold the record of most @premierleague goals in a calendar year. Well done and keep up the good work. 👏🏻🙋🏼‍♂️ — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 26, 2017

Kane’s first goal against Southampton moved him passed Shearer. His next two made him Europe’s top goal scorer in 2017 (among players in the so-called “Big Five” leagues of England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain) for club and country.

A hat trick against Southampton has Harry Kane ending 2017 on a good note. pic.twitter.com/sNGSzYogJM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 26, 2017

Kane, 24, will be expected to power Tottenham’s pursuits of UEFA Champions League glory and shoulder England’s hopes for success at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Both are tall orders, so Kane probably just should bask in his glorious 2017 for a few more days before he sets new targets in the new year.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports