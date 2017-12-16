Tuukka Rask Beginning To Return To Dominant Form For Bruins

Tuukka Rask had a rough beginning to the 2017-18 campaign, but the Boston Bruins netminder has started to find his groove of late.

Rask has recorded a win in each of his last five starts heading into the Bruins’ Saturday showdown with the New York Rangers and is beginning to look like the Rask of old.

After giving way to Anton Khudobin the middle of November, Rask has returned to form in December, going 4-0 with a .960 save percentage in five games.

