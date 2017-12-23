Warriors’ Steph Curry Says He’s ‘Really Serious’ About Buying Panthers

Stephen Curry: NFL owner?

Don’t laugh, it could happen.

Disgraced Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson recently announced he’s selling the team amid damning allegations of workplace misconduct. Not soon after, rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs revealed he wanted to form a group to buy the NFL franchise — a group Curry and Colin Kaepernick expressed interest in joining.

Many people laughed at Curry’s supposed interest in buying the Panthers, but it turns out the Golden State Warriors guard isn’t joking. In a recent interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Curry — a Charlotte, N.C., native — explained just how “serious” he is about becoming an NFL owner.

Carolina Panthers fans may want to pay special attention to this interview.

Steph told me he’s more serious about getting involved in ownership than you might think. pic.twitter.com/1ZP0Rq9bzg — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 23, 2017

Get hype, Panthers fans.

Here’s a portion of the interview, which will air Christmas Day, including Curry’s comments about the Panthers:

Obviously, this would be a big deal for the NFL.

Not only because there currently is no African-American majority owner in the NFL, but also because a co-ownership including Diddy, Curry and Kaepernick could shatter the mold of what’s considered “normal” in sports business.

Before Curry buys the Panthers, however, he might want to talk to their star quarterback.

