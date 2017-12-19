Watch Brian Scalabrine Pretty Much Predict Crazy Celtics-Pacers Ending

Brian Scalabrine saw it coming from a mile away.

The Celtics stunned the Pacers on Sunday when Terry Rozier came up with a huge steal and threw down a boisterous dunk in the closing moments to give Boston a 112-111 win in Indiana.

The C’s had a very slim chance of pulling off the comeback, but Scalabrine, who was working the NBC Sports Boston broadcast, was totally expecting Rozier to assume the defensive role he did before the Pacers lined up for an inbounds pass with less than 10 seconds remaining.

Hear Scalabrine’s foretelling analysis in the video below.

As Scalabrine outlined, the Celtics set up in a diamond defense, allowing Rozier to play center field, so to speak, and ultimately intercept Bojan Bogdanovic’s pass intended for Victor Oladipo. One could argue the Celtics should have fouled before the errant pass and/or that Bogdanovic simply should have held onto the basketball rather than attempting a low-percentage cross-court chuck.

But hindsight is 20/20. Not that Scal really needed the benefit of hindsight in this particular instance.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images