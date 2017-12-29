Watch Ridiculous Ending Of Celtics’ Insane Comeback Win Over Rockets

The NBA has had some ridiculous finishes this season, but nothing tops the madness that was witnessed in the waning seconds of the Boston Celtics’ 99-98 win over the Houston Rockets at TD Garden on Thursday.

With the Rockets leading by three with 13 seconds to play, it appeared the C’s would have to get a good look for a 3-pointer, or score a quick two and play the free throw game.

They opted for the latter.

Marcus Smart received the inbound pass and found Jayson Tatum for an easy dunk to cut the lead to one.

Then things got out of hand.

Smart denied James Harden the ball on the ensuing inbound, causing Harden to push off and be whistled for the offensive foul, giving Boston the ball and a chance to take the lead.

The Celtics gave the ball to Al Horford on the block, who turned over his left shoulder and put home a hook shot to hand Boston the one-point lead.

Harden was whistled for another offensive foul as the Rockets attempted to inbound the ball, forcing Houston to foul, ultimately sealing the Celtics’ epic comeback win.

Watch the entire final sequence in the clip below:

Here's the full end game sequence. A dunk from Tatum

Marcus Smart draws a foul on Harden

Al Horford scores

Smart draws another foul on Harden wild (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/d6hvDhsB9k — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 29, 2017

What a game.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images