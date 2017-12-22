Why Nick Wright Believes We’re Finally Seeing Celtics’ Real Identity

The Boston Celtics’ bandwagon is getting lighter by the day.

Despite Gordon Hayward’s brutal leg injury, the C’s rolled to a 16-2 start this season, prompting many to wonder whether Boston already had surpassed the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference. But the Celts have looked decidedly average lately, going 5-5 in their 10 games, including ugly losses to the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks in back-to-back games.

So, who are the real Celtics?

FOX Sports One’s Nick Wright, for one, thinks Boston currently looks like it always was bound to after Hayward’s injury: somewhere between meh and above average. Watch him make his case during Friday’s episode of “First Things First:”

"It's time for people to be honest about what this Celtics team was always going to be once Hayward went down: a slightly improved version of who they were last year." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/VuWVle0XHo — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 22, 2017

In their heart of hearts, Green Teamers probably know that Wright is, well, right.

However, it’s fair to wonder whether Wright truly believes what he’s saying. Because, as his recent take on Tom Brady showed, he might just be looking for some attention.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images