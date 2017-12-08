Why Paul Pierce Believes Celtics Shouldn’t Rush Gordon Hayward Back

Gordon Hayward broke his ankle against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 17. In other words, Hayward’s foot was pointing backwards less than two months ago.

Yet, here we are, with people already talking about the Boston Celtics star returning to the court this season.

The possibility of Hayward returning before the playoffs seemed to gain new validity this week when Celtics president Danny Ainge revealed Hayward is roughly two weeks away from permanently getting out of his protective boot.

But even if Hayward is ready to go this season, Celtics legend Paul Pierce thinks the team shouldn’t let him return. Here’s what Pierce had to say about Hayward’s rehab during Thursday’s episode of “The Jump:”

Admittedly, there’s not a ton of substance to Pierce’s take, but we agree with the premise.

The biggest obstacle Hayward faces in making his return might be more mental than physical. How could he feel comfortable going up for an alley-oop mere months after suffering that injury?

The idea of him returning to a deafening ovation at the TD Garden obviously is exciting. Still, Hayward should stay home, get healthy and keep playing a ton of “Overwatch.”

