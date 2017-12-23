Zdeno Chara’s Quick Thinking Saves Potential Goal In Win Over Red Wings

With the game tied in the second period and the Detroit Red Wings threatening, Zdeno Chara came up with a huge save for the Boston Bruins in their 3-1 win at TD Garden on Saturday.

Off a shot in front of the net, the puck slowly trickled past goaltender Tuukka Rask, and Chara, who was at the top of the crease, saw the puck and swatted it away before it could cross the goal line.

Check out the heads-up play in the “DCU Save of the Day” video above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports