AFC Championship Game Live: Updates, Analysis From Patriots Vs. Jaguars

10 a.m. ET: Good morning from Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars will square off this afternoon in the AFC Championship Game.

All eyes leading up to the game will be on the right hand of Tom Brady, which the Patriots quarterback injured in practice this week. Brady is expected to start as New England seeks its second consecutive Super Bowl appearance, but it remains to be seen how much his injury will affect him, if at all.

Running back Rex Burkhead, who reportedly caused Brady’s injury, also is expected to play today after sitting out the past three games with a knee injury, according to multiple reports. Fellow running back Mike Gillislee (knee) will remain sidelined.

#Patriots RB Rex Burkhead (knee) suffered no setbacks this week and he’ll play today, as expected, source said. RB Mike Gillislee (knee) will not. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2018

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET, but be sure to check back throughout the day for full pregame coverage.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images