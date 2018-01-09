Alabama Fan Thought Tua Tagovailoa Would Face Language Barrier Coming From Hawaii

Tua Tagovailoa led the Alabama Crimson Tide to an epic 26-23 come-from-behind overtime victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
The freshman quarterback took over for the ineffective Jalen Hurts at halftime, throwing for 166 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning 41-yard strike to DeVonta Smith in overtime.
While Tagovailoa was named Offensive MVP of the game, there was a time when at least one Alabama fan thought he would struggle to assimilate to Alabama due to a language barrier he would face coming from Hawaii.
No, we aren’t joking.
There really isn’t much more to say other than — Roll Tide.
