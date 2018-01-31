Alex Cora, Red Sox Fly To Puerto Rico To Assist In Hurricane Relief Efforts

A group of Boston Red Sox touched down in Puerto Rico on Tuesday afternoon to provide relief efforts for the hurricane-ravaged city of Caguas, the hometown of new Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Cora led the crew, which was made up of players, front office members and Boston mayor Martin J. Walsh, among others. Along with them, they brought 10 tons of supplies for short- and long-term relief efforts.

To hear about the trip from Cora, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.