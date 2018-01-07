DCU Save of the Day

Anton Khudobin Builds On His Run Of Success Against Hurricanes

by on Sat, Jan 6, 2018 at 10:12PM
Boston Bruins goaltender Anton Khudobin

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Boston Bruins backup goaltender Anton Khudobin always has had the Carolina Hurricanes’ number, and he continued to prove that in Boston’s 7-1 win on Saturday.

Among his 27 saves included a pair that began with a nice stop that yielded a rebound. And with the Hurricanes crashing the net, Khudobin stood tall and turned away the second chance.

For Andy Brickley’s analysis of Khudobin’s performance, check out the “DCU Save of the Game” video above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

NESN Team