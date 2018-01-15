Anton Khudobin Makes Several Big Stops As Bruins Earn Point Vs. Stars

The Boston Bruins extended their point streak to 13 games Monday against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden.

It wasn’t easy.

The Bruins fell to the Stars 3-2 in overtime, but some solid goaltending from Anton Khudobin helped Boston escape with another point in the standings. The B’s fell behind 2-0 before battling back, with Khudobin aiding Boston’s comeback by making a few key saves.

To see one of Khudobin’s most impressive stops, watch the “DCU Save of the Day” video above.

