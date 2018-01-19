Anton Khudobin’s Nifty Glove Save Helps Secure Win Over Islanders

The Boston Bruins now have extended their point streak to 15 games following a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Though the game featured no shortage of offense from Boston, B’s goalie Anton Khudobin helped preserve the lead late in the game, making a great glove save to keep the lead at two, just minutes before Brad Marchand tallied an empty-netter to seal the deal.

To see Khudobin’s impressive save, check out the “DCU Save of the Day” video above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images.