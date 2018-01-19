Bart Scott Calls Out Tom Brady Over Hand Injury: ‘Like A Built-In Excuse’

Bart Scott has never been shy about taking shots at Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, so it should come as no surprise the former NFL linebacker is skeptical of the quarterback’s hand injury ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.

As far as Scott’s concerned, he’s seen this song and dance before.

“Brady always seems to have an injury around a big game,” Scott said Friday on “The Damon Amendolara Show” on CBS Sports Radio. “I think that’s like a built-in excuse. It looked like he has maybe the splint on the thumb. So I don’t know if he maybe was throwing a pass and hit his thumb. But if it is his thumb, that is a cause for concern.”

Brady wouldn’t discuss the injury Friday during a subsequent news conference, which he showed up to wearing gloves on both hands, and only offered “we’ll see” when asked whether he’ll be ready to play this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He officially was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

That said, there’s since been some encouraging updates regarding Brady’s injury, suggesting he might be just fine come Sunday afternoon. Either way, Scott, who spent seven seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and four seasons with the New York Jets, isn’t shocked by all of the drama this week.

“I mean, before it was the Achilles and it’s this and that,” Scott said. “Every year during the big game, it always seems to be an injury or a phantom injury or his shoulder was messed up and we just left it off the scouting report and things like that. I don’t know. But I know if it is the thumb and he has to wear a glove, that’s going to be an indication that it was a legitimate injury.”

Legitimate injury or not, Brady has a track record of rising the occasion, evident by his five Super Bowl rings. And not even Scott can deny that.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images