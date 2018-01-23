Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lineups

The Boston Bruins’ defense will look a little different Tuesday when they take on the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.

With top-pairing defenseman Charlie McAvoy sidelined for two weeks, the blue line will have some combinations that have not frequently been used this season.

Brandon Carlo will move up and skate on the top pairing with Zdeno Chara, a combination that was used with regularity last season.

Another frequently-used combination from 2016-17 was Torey Krug and Adam McQuaid, and the two — who play vastly different styles — also will be paired together Tuesday.

With McQuaid bumping up, Kevan Miller will re-enter the lineup after missing the past three games with illness, and will skate alongside Matt Grzelcyk. That duo often has been paired together by head coach Bruce Cassidy this season and has had success together.

The Devils will be without their points leader Taylor Hall, who is missing his second straight game with a hand injury.

Both teams will deploy its top goaltender, with Tuukka Rask and Cory Schneider getting the starts in net.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (27-10-8)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner

Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (24-14-8)

Jesper Bratt — Nico Hischier — Kyle Palmieri

Marcus Johansson — Travis Zajac — Drew Stafford

Miles Wood — Pavel Zacha — Stefan Noesen

Blake Coleman — Brian Boyle — Jimmy Hayes

Andy Greene — Sami Vatanen

John Moore — Damon Severson

Will Butcher — Ben Lovejoy

Cory Schneider

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images.