Bill Belichick Gives Reporter Death Stare After Jimmy Garoppolo Question

Bill Belichick was not (we repeat: NOT) in a talkative mood Friday.

The New England Patriots head coach faced media at Gillette Stadium, and, of course, he fielded numerous questions about quarterback Tom Brady’s injured hand. Since Belichick almost never provides useful information at press conferences, you have to look outside the box for highlights, such as for grunts, gargles at glares.

And, in that regard, The Hoodie certainly didn’t disappoint.

Watch Belichick stare through a reporter’s soul after being asked whether the Patriots, in light of Brady’s injury, now regret trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers:

And you thought the movie “It” was scary.

Still, none of this is surprising, as Belichick obviously is focused on preparing his team (which no longer includes Garoppolo) for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

(You taking notes yet, Mike Tomlin?)

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images