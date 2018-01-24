Bill Belichick Spars With Reporter In Awkward Rob Gronkowski Exchange

FOXBORO, Mass. — Everyone in New England wants to know whether Rob Gronkowski will play in Super Bowl LII, including one particularly persistent reporter at Bill Belichick’s Wednesday morning news conference.

After a perfectly valid question about Gronkowski’s injury status — the Patriots tight end suffered a concussion during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game — prompted Belichick’s standard “we’ll release our injury report when we release it” response, the reporter continued to press the coach, resulting in an awkward and slightly contentious exchange.

Reporter: “Can you give us an update on Rob Gronkowski? Has he finished his concussion protocol, and do you expect him to play?”

Belichick: “Yeah, we’ll be compliant with the NFL injury report, and when that’s required, we’ll put it on there.”

Reporter: “When is that process finished?”

Belichick: “When’s what process finished?”

Reporter: “The concussion report…”

Belichick: “Whatever his situation, whatever his status is, we’ll put it on the injury report. We’ll make sure you’re the first one to get it.”

Reporter: “I’m sure you will.”

Belichick: “Yeah, not a problem.”

Reporter: “Do you expect him to play?”

Belichick: “We’ll put it right on the injury report, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Reporter: “OK.”

Belichick: “Just like everybody else does. We’ll make sure you’re first on the list, too.”

Reporter: “Thank you, I appreciate it.”

Belichick: “Don’t want to hold anything back here. We’ll get that out there right away.”

Reporter: “I know, I know you don’t.”

Belichick: “That’s all we can do.”

Since Belichick’s biting sarcasm doesn’t always translate well into print, here’s a video of the back-and-forth:

Belichick being Belichick, watch what happens when he's asked about @RobGronkowski's chances of playing in the #SuperBowl — @wbz pic.twitter.com/ZIYCJSUpFX — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) January 24, 2018

The Patriots will play the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday in Super Bowl LII.

