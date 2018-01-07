Bill Cowher Becomes Honorary Bills Mafia Member By Breaking Table On Live TV

The Bills Mafia initiation process really is quite simple: hype up the crowd, jump through a table and get up screaming.

And, well, let’s just say Bill Cowher passed with flying colors.

During CBS’ pregame coverage of Sunday’s Buffalo Bills-Jacksonville Jaguars AFC Wild Card Round playoff game, Cowher stole the show by — you guessed it — jumping through a table. No, he didn’t jump off the top of an RV, but the 60-year-old former Pittsburgh Steelers coach still left quite a mark.

Check this out:

That must’ve gone over well with Bills fans — who, unsurprisingly. have taken over Jacksonville.

Personally, we wouldn’t be shocked if the table was cracked before Cowher’s stunt. Regardless, give credit where credit is due.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images